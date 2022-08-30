RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

How Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ransom to blackmailers amid alleged €13m threat

According to reports, the Juventus midfielder had already paid €100,000 to those supposedly attempting to extract money from him, but they deemed his gesture as barely sufficient.

Paul Pogba is currently in the center of a blackmail saga
More details have continued to emerge from the ongoing blackmail saga regarding Paul Pogba and his brother Mathias Pogba.

Earlier on Sunday, reports in France had emerged that Police have opened investigations into allegations involving Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, just a day after his brother Mathias released a bizarre video online threatening to make some revelations about the former Manchester United star.

As reported by RMC via GFFN, following the revelations surrounding Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias’ alleged attempts to blackmail him, with a police investigation ongoing, the Juventus midfielder has already paid €100,000 to those supposedly attempting to extract money from him.

Pogba and his brother Mathias [The sun]
However, the sum paid by Paul is still wide off the €13m allegedly demanded by a gang of men, including childhood friends of the player, who reportedly dragged the France international to a Paris flat during the international break in March before demanding the sum for “services rendered” claiming they had protected discreetly Pogba over the last 13 years.

Pogba stared through his lawyers in a hearing on August 9th, that following the gang’s demands he had started to pay the men in a bid to buy time and satisfy his supposed blackmailers.

Paul Pogba has reportedly paid €1ook ransom to his blackmailers - reports
However, the demands continued forcing Pogba to report the incident to authorities in Italy before the case was heard in France.

Meanwhile, investigation into the case is currently ongoing and is expected to intensify this week, with those involved with the Pogba alleged assault and blackmail yet to be identified.

