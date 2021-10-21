Paul Pogba's £300,000 Rolls Royce nearly smashed by a huge fallen tree branch

Pogba’s wife, Maria Zulay Salaues, posted an image of the car, with the fallen tree lying inches away from the vehicle.

Pulse Ghana

Earlier this week, a min-tornado hit Greater Manchester, causing a bit of turbulence for residents in the area.

Several trees have fallen due to the strong winds while broken fences and debris have taken over the streets all week.

Pogba was, however, lucky to have woken up to meet his car intact after a tree fell just inches away from his £300,000 Rolls Royce.

AFP

The Manchester United midfielder was in action on Wednesday evening as the Red Devils beat Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.