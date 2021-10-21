A branch of the tree fell right in front of the £300,000 Rolls Royce following strong winds in the northwest of England.
Paul Pogba's £300,000 Rolls Royce nearly smashed by a huge fallen tree branch
Paul Pogba’s expensive Rolls Royce nearly got damaged after a tree fell close to the vehicle on Wednesday.
Pogba’s wife, Maria Zulay Salaues, posted an image of the car, with the fallen tree lying inches away from the vehicle.
Earlier this week, a min-tornado hit Greater Manchester, causing a bit of turbulence for residents in the area.
Several trees have fallen due to the strong winds while broken fences and debris have taken over the streets all week.
Pogba was, however, lucky to have woken up to meet his car intact after a tree fell just inches away from his £300,000 Rolls Royce.
The Manchester United midfielder was in action on Wednesday evening as the Red Devils beat Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.
The Frenchman replaced Scott McTominay in the 66th minute and played a key role as his side came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Old Trafford.
