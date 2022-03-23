Paul Pogba’s World Cup winners’ medal stolen after home break-in

Giving more details about the incident, the 29-year-old said his children were at home with their nanny when the burglary took place.

According to him, aside from his World Cup winners’ medal, some jewels belonging to his mother were also stolen.

“There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal. What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident,” Pogba told L’Équipe.

“She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked. The main thing is that my children are well.”

The former Juventus midfielder also opened up on his battle with depression under ex-Reds boss Jose Mourinho.

"Sometimes, you don't know you're depressed, you only want to isolate yourself, be alone, and these are signs that don't deceive.

"Personally, it started when I was with José Mourinho in Manchester. You ask yourself questions, wonder if you're at fault, because you have never lived moments like these in your life,” he added.