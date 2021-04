Payet propels Marseille to victory at Reims

Reims took the lead when Nathanael Mbuku powered a header in at a corner, but Marseille levelled almost immediately as Payet swept in a pass from Pol Lirola.

Payet then delivered a fantastic low cross for Poland international Milik to tap in from close range in first-half stoppage time.

Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda turned an effort from Senegal striker Boulaye Dia onto the post in the second half, while Reims were reduced to 10 men as defender Wout Faes was sent off.

Payet steered in his second from a Valentin Rongier cutback and was denied a hat-trick by an excellent stop from Predrag Rajkovic, with Milik ruled offside as he poked in the rebound.

Marseille have won five of seven matches under Jorge Sampaoli and replaced Lens in fifth, the final European qualifying spot in France.