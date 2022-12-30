‘Thank you for paving the way for us’ – Asamoah Gyan mourns Brazil’s Pele

Pele’s demise was confirmed on Thursday, December 29, 2022, following a long battle with colon cancer.

A three-time FIFA World Cup winner, the Brazilian scored over 1000 goals in his career and is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since his passing and Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, has also sent his commiserations.

“Thank you for paving the way for us to follow. RIP legend,” the former Sunderland forward wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former England striker Michael Owen tweeted: “A sad day for football around the world. Brazilian legend and three times World Cup winner Pele has passed away at the age of 82. Rest in peace Edson Arantes do Nascimento.”

Premier League club West Ham United also wrote: “Rest in peace, Pelé. A true footballing legend.”

Gary Lineker posted: “Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.”

Ex-US President Barack Obama stated: "Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.”