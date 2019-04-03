READ MORE: Bonucci blames Cagliari fans as well as Moise Kean over racist chants the teenager

Edson Arantes Do Nascimento, affectionately called Pele, 78 has not been in a stable health condition for some time. He was even admitted to the hospital last year.

The former Santos striker was in France for a social function in the early hours of Tuesday in Paris, but he was admitted to the hospital after a strong fever.

The three times World Cup winner was a special guest at an event organised by a Swiss watchmaker in a Parisian hotel, where he met Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Pele tweeted at the time: "If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again."

Mbappe responded to that saying: "The King will always remain King."

Kylian Mbappe scored as France defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and became the first teenager to score in the final at the Mundial, since Pele min 1958.