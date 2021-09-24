Pele playing cards, smiling after surgery: daughter

"These last days, he has taken several steps," Kely Nascimento said in a message on Instagram with photos of the two of them playing cards, Pele smiling.

"He taught me how to play a card game and he is beating me hands down," she added.

On Wednesday, Nascimento had posted a video of the former Number 10 singing the anthem of Santos, his former club.

The three-time World Cup winner had undergone surgery for a suspected colon tumor, detected during a routine checkup, on September 4, and left intensive care last week.

The results of the biopsy have not been made public.