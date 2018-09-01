Pulse.com.gh logo
Pellegrini rocked by West Ham's 'very bad' start to season


Manuel Pellegrini slammed his West Ham flops for their "very bad" start to the season after the Chilean's struggling side crashed to a fourth successive Premier League defeat.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is under fire after his side's woeful start

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is under fire after his side's woeful start

Pellegrini, who spent £100 million ($129 million) on nine new signings in the close-season, has lost his first four league matches with the east London club.

On Saturday, it was a Adama Traore goal deep into second half stoppage-time that condemned the Hammers to a 1-0 defeat against promoted Wolves at the London Stadium.

Instead of winding the clock down in the final seconds, West Ham's Carlos Sanchez -- one of Pellegrini's new recruits -- lost possession to Ruben Neves and in a flash substitute Traore had the ball in the net.

Only once before in their history have West Ham lost their opening four league matches of a season, in 2010-11 under Avram Grant, when they were relegated.

With a trip to Everton up next followed by visits from Chelsea and Manchester United things could get a lot worse before they get better for former Manchester City boss Pellegrini.

"We knew before we started that we had a tough start, seven difficult games," Pellegrini said.

"I don't think it is a bad start, it is a very bad start. We didn't think we'd lose six points here at home. Here at home to lose we must be very worried.

"But I think everyone inside the club is calm. I think we have a strong squad and we are going to have better performances in the future.

"But of course, when you start with no points in four games it is difficult."

