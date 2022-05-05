‘Guardiola won’t win UCL again’ – African curse from Yaya Toure’s agent resurfaces

The Ivory Coast international’s status in the team, however, started waning following the appointment of Guardiola in the summer of 2016.

Pulse Ghana

The Spanish coach didn’t have the best of relationships with Toure and even froze him out of his squad at some point, with the midfielder eventually departing the club in 2018.

Toure’s agent said after the midfielder’s exit that African shamans have placed a curse on Guardiola and will not allow him to win another Champions League title.

His statement tends to be re-echoed anytime Manchester City fall short in Europe and it has resurfaced again following the Cityzens’ semi-final defeat to Real Madrid.

Pulse Ghana

“God sees everything. As a man who acted with Yaya, the legend of the club, which under different pretexts did not give the opportunity to go on the field,” Dmitri Seluk said.

“He turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I’m sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League.”

“It will be like an African curse on Guardiola. Time will tell if I am right or not.”

Guardiola has won two Champions League titles, both of which he lifted with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, however, he has struggled to repeat such heroics at Bayern and now Manchester City.

The 51-year-old led the Cityzens to the final last season but they fell short after losing 1-0 to fellow English side Chelsea.

Pulse Nigeria

Manchester City will once again have to wait to try their luck next year after losing 6-5 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the semi-final of this season’s Champions League.