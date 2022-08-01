2022/2023 Season: Meet all the Premier League Managers

Since its inception, there have been some world-class managers in the Premier League. From Sir Alex Ferguson to Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, the Premier League has been blessed with some top managers, and this season promises to be no different.

Pulse Sports takes a look at all the 20 Premier League managers this season.

Scott Parker (AFC Bournemouth)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder Scott Parker is back managing in the Premier League after leading AFC Bournemouth to promotion. The Cherries, under the guidance of Parker, finished second in the Championship behind Fulham to secure automatic promotion.

Ironically, Parker was with Fulham before joining Bournemouth. His first crack at senior management was with The Cottagers, replacing Claudio Ranieri in 2019.

However, he will hope for a different outcome with Bournemouth as Fulham suffered relegation from the Premier League two times during Parker's time in charge. His immediate task this season will be to ensure Bournemouth stay up. Parker is known for his attacking style of football, with a 4-3-3 formation. But with the quality of the Premier League, the ex-Chelsea man may be forced to adjust to ensure Bournemouth's survival.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Arteta is into his third year at Arsenal after serving as Pep Guardiola's apprentice at Manchester City. In his time at the Emirates, the Gunners have won the FA Cup. While it is nice to have a trophy, Arsenal fans want more. They want to play in the Champions League again and compete for the League title.

The Gunners came close to a top-four finish last season but were pipped out by Tottenham. The Gunners will try again this season, especially after spending heavily in the transfer market.

With the top four again the target, this season could prove decisive to Arteta's future at Arsenal. Although he learned under Guardiola, Arteta adopts a more cautious approach to games with a preferred 4-3-2-1 formation.

Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa)

Another player who fans grew up watching is the manager of Aston Villa. Like Arteta and Parker, Gerrard is also a former player who is now a coach after retiring. The Liverpool legend joined Aston Villa in November after an impressive three-year spell at Rangers.

Gerrard has had a mixed result in his time as Aston Villa's manager so far, but with a squad full of talented players, he is expected to challenge for at least a spot in Europe this season.

Thomas Frank (Brentford)

Brentford did well in their first year in the Premier League last season, thanks to the guidance of their manager Thomas Frank.

It is even more impressive considering Brentford is just Frank's second job as a senior manager.

The Danish manager adapted his style based on the opposition, even though he never compromised their attacking play. Frank will aim to continue in the same way this season. It will be a challenging second season for him, but if he can manage the 13th-place finish they achieved last year, then it would be a good year for Frank.

Graham Potter (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Graham Potter is one of the five English managers in the league. Potter is seen as the English Pep Guardiola because of how his Brighton side play the game. Potter started his career in Sweden with Osterunds, a club he managed between 2011-2018.

He joined Swansea after leaving the Swedish club, staying with the Swans for just a year. Following his short spell at Swansea, Potter signed with Brighton and has always kept them in the league. He will hope to keep his streak this season.

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Tuchel will hope Chelsea can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title this year. The former Borussia Dortmund coach is one of the top managers in the league, having also managed PSG.

The German tactician has been at Chelsea since January 2021, but he is still yet to mount a proper title challenge. Known for his pragmatic style, Tuchel faces a challenging season this year after the Blues missed out on several key targets.

Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace)

Vieira, a former Arsenal captain, is in his second year at Crystal Palace. The World Cup winner had a decent managerial debut in the Premier League last season, leading Palace to a 12th-place finish.

However, he will be aiming for a top-ten finish this year. Although Vieira was the typical central midfielder during his playing career, The Eagles were one of the exciting sides to watch last season.

Frank Lampard (Everton)

Lampard is another player testing the managerial deep waters in the Premier League. The Chelsea all-time top scorer began his managerial career at Derby before moving back to Chelsea. He had a rollercoaster time at Chelsea, guiding them to the top four in his first year before he was fired mid-way into the second season.

Lampard joined Everton in January, replacing Rafael Benitez. He was tasked with leading the Toffees away from relegation duty. Although he managed to do that, Everton were not convincing under him. He will hope to change that this season.

Marco Silva (Fulham)

Marco Silva is back in the Premier League, this time with Fulham. The Portuguese tactician led the Cottagers to promotion after they finished as champions in the Championship last season.

Silva is no stranger to the Premier League, having previously managed Hull City, Watford and Everton.

All three teams struggled under his watch, which could be the case for Fulham this season. The Cottagers have gone down the last two times they got promoted, but Silva will be eager to avoid the trend.

Jesse Marsch (Leeds United)

Jesse Marsch will go into the new season knowing the reputation of American football managers is at stake. Managers like Bob Bradley did not strengthen the case of American coaches in the Premier League, but Marsch can correct that this season.

However, he will need his Leeds United side to do better than last season. Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds in February 2022, but they only managed to avoid relegation on the last day of the season.

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City)

Rodgers is one of the most experienced managers in the league, with almost eight years of Premier League experience. He started with Swansea before staying at Liverpool for three years. After three years at Celtic, Rodger joined Leicester City in 2019.

He has had a successful time with the Foxes except for last season. However, he will hope to rewrite that this season.

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Klopp is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having joined Liverpool in October 2015. Ironically, he replaced Rodgers after his time at Borussia Dortmund. Klopp has done a remarkable job at Liverpool since arriving, helping the Reds win the Premier League in the 2019/2020 season.

Jurgen Klopp is in no hurry to leave Anfield AFP

However, he has also missed out narrowly on the title to Manchester City by one point on two occasions.

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Guardiola is arguably the best manager in the world, which is why his Manchester City have won the league four times in the last four years. The former Barcelona manager joined City in 2016, and in that time, he has led them to the league four times.

He is on course to do the same this season unless Jurgen Klopp's mighty Reds stop them.

Erik Ten Hag (Manchester United)

Ten Hag is the only manager among the 20 coaches without any kind of English football experience, yet he has been given the most difficult job. The Dutchman arrives from Ajax with the task of restoring Manchester United's glory.

He joins the Red Devils, who have not won the league since 2013 and finished seventh last season. Ten Hag received praises for the work he did at Ajax, but he faces the most difficult challenge of his career at United.

Eddie Howe (Newcastle)

Howe will hope to continue Newcastle's revival under their Saudi Owners. The former Bournemouth manager joined the Magpies in January, dragging them from the bottom to an impressive 11th-place finish.

With the financial backing of their new owners and a decent squad, Howe will hope to lead Newcastle to Europe this season.

Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League, thanks to the genius of Steve Cooper. The Welsh manager led Forest to promotion after they defeated Huddersfield in the Championship Playoff.

Cooper got The Reds playing attractive football in the Championship and will aim to do that in the Premier League too. However, his immediate task will be to keep Forest in the league.

Ralph Hassenhuttl (Southampton)

Hassenhuttle has been doing a decent job at Southampton since he signed for the club in 2018.

The Austrian joined Southampton from RB Leipzig and will hope to keep the Saints' Premier League status for another season.

Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur)

Conte returned to the Premier League last November when he signed for Tottenham. The Italian had won the league with Chelsea in his previous spell, although he was sacked a year later.

Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham, leading them to Champions League qualification. And with new additions to the squad this summer, Conte's Spurs could challenge Liverpool and Manchester City.

David Moyes (West Ham)

David Moyes did a fantastic job with West Ham last season. The former Everton man was not a popular choice when he signed, but he has managed to win over the Hammers fans with his work.

The Hammers finished seventh last season, but they were in contention for a Champions League spot at a point. Moyes will aim to improve on that this season. Although Klopp is the current longest-serving manager in the Premier League, Moyes has managed more games than anyone in the league after spells at Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland.

Bruno Lage (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Bruno Lage did a great job replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at the Molineux. The Portuguese tactician led Wolves to a tenth-place finish in his first year last season and will aim to improve on that this season.

