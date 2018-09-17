Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

news

Jordan Ayew played the entire 90 minutes for Crystal Palace and crowned it with an assist, while Richmond Boakye-Yiadom on his return to Red Star Belgrade from China registered a brace.

Below is how some of the notable Ghanaian players fared

Edwin Gyasi scored in just 14 seconds into the game for his Bulgarian side.

Jordan Ayew provided an assist in Crystal Palace’s win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

At Leicester City Daniel Amartey warmed the bench for the Foxes, while Cristian Atsu was an unused substitute when his side Newcastle lost 2-1 against Arsenal.

In Italy Kwadwo Asamoah came on Inter Milan’s home defeat in the Serie A, while Afryie Acquah for Empoli

Kwesi Appiah who represented Ghana in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations registered a goal for AFC Wimbledon in their 3-2 home defeat against Scunthorpe.

David Atanga made three assists for Greuther Furth when they thrashed Holstein Kiel 4-1.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored a brace on his return debut for Red Star Belgrade in their 6-0 hammering of Radnik. Francis Kyeremeh suffered an injury for the losers and had to be taken off with just 28 minutes on the clock. Rashid Sumaila and Ibrahim Tanko were not included in the victors matchday squad.

Royal Antwerp striker William Owusu increased his tally to five goals in seven matches after netting a brace in Sunday's 5-1 win over Zulte Waregem in the Belgian top-flight.

Former WAFA SC midfielder Majeed Ashimeru opened his goal account at FC St. Gallen on Sunday when they thumped lower-tier FC Muri 7-0 in the Swiss Cup.

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey got off the mark for SC Paderborn 07 in their 5-3 win over FC Koln in the German Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Alfred Duncan played full throttle for Sassuolo in their defeat against Juventus.

However, Thomas Partey and Cristian Atsu were unused substitutes for Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United, respectively.