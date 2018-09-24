Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored from a powerful header to rescue Red Star Belgrade from a defeat on his return to the former European champions.
Richmond Boakye rescued Red Star Belgrade from derby defeat as he scored in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Partizan Belgrade in the Serbian Superliga.
Jordan Ayew spent 73 minutes on the field when Crystal Palace settled for a goalless draw over the weekend.
Christian Atsu came off the bench in the 71 minute for Newcastle in their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.
Daniel Amartey played the entire 90 minutes duration of the game as Leicester City in their 3-1 victory against Huddersfield Town
Andy Yiadom registered his maiden goal for Reading in the Championship in their 3-0 win over Hull City.
Kevin-Prince Boateng scored for Sassuolo as they hammered Empoli 3-1, but he was pulled out in the 62 minute.
Alfred Duncan played the full throttle for Sassuolo in their 3-1 win against Empoli, while Afriyie Acquah was featured for just 14 minutes for the latter.
Mubarak Wakaso played full throttle for Alaves as they thrashed Rayo Valacano 1-5. Patrick Twumasi was not included in the victors matchday squad.
Thomas Partey came on in the 58th minute as Atletico Madrid won 2-0 at Getafe.
Mohammed Kadri scored on his first home game for Arsenal Tula as they played out a 2-2 draw with Rubin Kazan in the Russian topflight league
Abdul Majeed Waris played full throttle for Nantes as they lost 2-1 to Lille. Enock Kwateng also played full throttle for the losers.
John Boye lasted the entire duration for FC Metz in their 2-1 loss against FC Paris.
Ebenezer Assifuah cameoed for Le Havre in their 1-1 draw with Troyes.
Lawrence Ati Zigi was an unused substitute when his side Sochaux lost 0-1 at home to US Orleans.
Emmanuel Boateng was on target for LA Galaxy who beat Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Sunday at the StubHub Center to keep hopes of a playoff spot alive.