Performance of Ghanaian players abroad


Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored from a powerful header to rescue Red Star Belgrade from a defeat on his return to the former European champions.

Former Juventus striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Andy Yiadom, Kevin-Prince Boateng, etc were amongst the Ghanaian players abroad who found the back of the net for their outfits.

Richmond Boakye rescued Red Star Belgrade from derby defeat as he scored in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Partizan Belgrade in the Serbian Superliga.

Jordan Ayew spent 73 minutes on the field when Crystal Palace settled for a goalless draw over the weekend.

Christian Atsu came off the bench in the 71 minute for Newcastle in their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Daniel Amartey played the entire 90 minutes duration of the game as Leicester City in their 3-1 victory against Huddersfield Town

Andy Yiadom registered his maiden goal for Reading in the Championship in their 3-0 win over Hull City.

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored for Sassuolo as they hammered Empoli 3-1, but he was pulled out in the 62 minute.

Alfred Duncan played the full throttle for Sassuolo in their 3-1 win against Empoli, while Afriyie Acquah was featured for just 14 minutes for the latter.

Mubarak Wakaso played full throttle for Alaves as they thrashed Rayo Valacano 1-5. Patrick Twumasi was not included in the victors matchday squad.

Thomas Partey came on in the 58th minute as Atletico Madrid won 2-0 at Getafe.

Mohammed Kadri scored on his first home game for Arsenal Tula as they played out a 2-2 draw with Rubin Kazan in the Russian topflight league

Abdul Majeed Waris played full throttle for Nantes as they lost 2-1 to Lille. Enock Kwateng also played full throttle for the losers.

John Boye lasted the entire duration for FC Metz in their 2-1 loss against FC Paris.

Ebenezer Assifuah cameoed for Le Havre in their 1-1 draw with Troyes.

Lawrence Ati Zigi was an unused substitute when his side Sochaux lost 0-1 at home to US Orleans.

Emmanuel Boateng was on target for LA Galaxy who beat Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Sunday at the StubHub Center to keep hopes of a playoff spot alive.

