Performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend

Here is how some Ghanaian players fared over the weekend

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Tema Youth player registered a brace for KRC Genk in their victory over  KAA Gent.

Frank Acheampong registered a late minute equalizer for Tianjin Teda in their 3-3 with Changchun Yatai in the Chinese topflight league.

Thomas Partey came on to provide an assist in Athletico Madrid win at Real Betis

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh enjoyed his first 90 minutes in over a year as he helped Hansa Rostock to claim slim win.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were both at the losing end as Crystal Palace suffered a home defeat against Wolves. Jordan lasted for 72 minutes, while Schlupp spent 82 minutes on the field.

Christian Atsu cameoed for Newcastle United as they relinquished a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Manchester United.

Daniel Amartey despite getting into the referee’s books lasted the entire duration of the game in Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat against Everton.

Emmanuel Boateng picked a booking before being taken off in the 84th minute as UD Levante pipped Getafe 1-0 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Raphael Dwamena warmed the bench for the victors.

Mubarak Wakaso helped Deportivo Alaves to secure a 1-0 late win over European champions Real Madrid on Saturday.

Thomas Partey came on in the 66 minute to register an assist for Atletico Madrid only goal against Real Betis.

Afriyie Acquah returned from injury to play 73 minutes for Empoli in their 2-0 loss against AS Roma.

Kevin Prince Boateng was substituted in the 69 minute for Sassuolo when the lost 2-0 to Napoli. Alfred Dancan was absent from the match day team for Sassuolo while Claud Adjapong warmed their bench.

Kwadwo Asamoah played full throttle for Inter-Milan as they won 2-1 against Spal.

Majeed Waris lasted just 30 minutes for Nantes FC as they got beaten 3-0 by Girondin de Bordeaux.

Asamoah Gyan substituted compatriot Bernard Mensah in the 80th minute for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw with Rizespor.

Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 3-0 loss at Montreal Impact. Lalas Abubakar was not included in the losers matchday squad.

