The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has sent warm greetings and well wishes to Asante Kotoko Sporting Club as they prepare to face Zambian club, Nkana FC on Sunday.

Kotoko, who lost 3-1 to Nkana in Zambia on last week Sunday, are hoping to bounce back with a win in the reverse fixture in order to improve their standing in Group C.

The Porcupine Warriors currently sit bottom of the group with three points while Nkana are leading the log on six points.

"The @PFAGofficial backs @AsanteKotoko_SC to beat Nkana FC in their CAF Confederations Cup match at the Kumasi Sports Stadium on Sunday," a statement via PFAG's twitter handle reads.

"We encourage supporters and the general public to throng the Kumasi Stadium to cheer the Porcupine Warriors to victory."

Gabonese referee Mihindou Mbina Gauthier will be the centreman on the day and will be assisted on the lines by Moussounda Montel and Marlaise Ditsoga Boris.

Pierre Ghislain Atcho will be the 4th official while Andy Quamie from Liberia as the Match Commissioner.