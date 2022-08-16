Photos of international football superstars such as Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, Inter Milan's Andre Onana and former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez have been used to decorate major buildings in Doha, the capital of Qatar as part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
PHOTO STORY: Doha beautified ahead of World Cup with pictures of Mane, Onana, others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022.
As part of preparations for the tournament, major buildings such as Qatar's Ministry of Justice, the Barzan Tower and the Ministry of Municipality have seen gigantic murals of superstars expected to grace the competition, displayed on them.
Photos from Doha
The buildings were decorated as Qatar marked 100 days until the FIFA World Cup kicked off.
Qatar, expected to host over a million fans who will experience Arab traditions of hospitality and generosity, decorated the streets of Doha and its buildings with bright colours, slogans and welcome signs painted across the buildings.
This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.
The Qatar-hosted tournament will also be the last FIFA World Cup to involve 32 teams. From 2026, the World Cup is expected to host 48-nations.
This World Cup will take place from late November to mid- December due to the extreme summer heat in Qatar, making it the first championship to not take place in May, June, or July.
GROUP A: Qatar, Senegal, Ecuador, Netherlands
GROUP B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea
