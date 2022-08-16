RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

PHOTO STORY: Doha beautified ahead of World Cup with pictures of Mane, Onana, others

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022.

Doha will be one of five Qatari cities to host the World from November to December 2022
Doha will be one of five Qatari cities to host the World from November to December 2022

Photos of international football superstars such as Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, Inter Milan's Andre Onana and former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez have been used to decorate major buildings in Doha, the capital of Qatar as part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup, scheduled to be the 22nd edition of the competition, will take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

As part of preparations for the tournament, major buildings such as Qatar's Ministry of Justice, the Barzan Tower and the Ministry of Municipality have seen gigantic murals of superstars expected to grace the competition, displayed on them.

Cameroon's Andre Onana on the Ministry of Municipality building
Cameroon's Andre Onana on the Ministry of Municipality building Pulse Nigeria

The buildings were decorated as Qatar marked 100 days until the FIFA World Cup kicked off.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup to get new kickoff date

15 things to know about women to referee at World Cup, Africa represented

Details of the 8 stadiums to be used during FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar, expected to host over a million fans who will experience Arab traditions of hospitality and generosity, decorated the streets of Doha and its buildings with bright colours, slogans and welcome signs painted across the buildings.

This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world
This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world Pulse Nigeria

This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

Senegal's Sadio Mane
Senegal's Sadio Mane Pulse Nigeria

The Qatar-hosted tournament will also be the last FIFA World Cup to involve 32 teams. From 2026, the World Cup is expected to host 48-nations.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez
Uruguay's Luis Suarez Pulse Nigeria

This World Cup will take place from late November to mid- December due to the extreme summer heat in Qatar, making it the first championship to not take place in May, June, or July.

Qatar's Hassan Al-Haydos
Qatar's Hassan Al-Haydos Pulse Nigeria

GROUP A: Qatar, Senegal, Ecuador, Netherlands

GROUP B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

A billboard displaying France's Kylian Mbappe, Argentina's Lionel Messi, Qatar's Akram Afif and Germany Mario Gotze
A billboard displaying France's Kylian Mbappe, Argentina's Lionel Messi, Qatar's Akram Afif and Germany Mario Gotze Pulse Nigeria

GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

The Al Bidda Tower car park is decorated with the flags of the 32 participating countries
The Al Bidda Tower car park is decorated with the flags of the 32 participating countries Pulse Nigeria

GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

The mascot of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, “La’eeb
The mascot of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, “La’eeb” Pulse Nigeria

GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea

“Dawhat AlKhair will send messages of assurance to all visitors from the region that it is able to receive and accommodate
“Dawhat AlKhair” will send messages of assurance to all visitors from the region that it is able to receive and accommodate Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Doha will be one of five Qatari cities to host the World from November to December 2022

    PHOTO STORY: Doha beautified ahead of World Cup with pictures of Mane, Onana, others

  • Chelsea set to sign Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan

    Chelsea set to complete the €20 million signing of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei

  • Manchester United's deal for Adrien Rabiot have fallen apart following the player's 'outrageous' wage request

    Manchester United in limbo as deal with Ronaldo's former teammate fall apart

Trending

Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat

Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat

Abedi Pele and wife Maha mark 35th wedding anniversary

Abedi Pele, wife mark 35th wedding anniversary

Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Neymar and Mbappe scored in PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday night in Ligue 1
LIGUE 1

Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier