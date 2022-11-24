RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Akufo-Addo visits Black Stars in Qatar ahead of World Cup opener

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has visited the Black Stars camp in Qatar ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener against Portugal.

The President left Accra last night to go and watch the game live and motivate the players ahead of the big clash.

The Black Stars are in group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Check out pictures with his meeting with the players earlier this morning below

