The President left Accra last night to go and watch the game live and motivate the players ahead of the big clash.
Photos: Akufo-Addo visits Black Stars in Qatar ahead of World Cup opener
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has visited the Black Stars camp in Qatar ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener against Portugal.
The Black Stars are in group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.
Check out pictures with his meeting with the players earlier this morning below
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
