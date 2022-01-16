The Stars departed their Yaounde base earlier today via flight to the venue of their Group C encounter on Tuesday.
Photos: Black Stars land in Garoua ahead of their decisive clash against Comoros
The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in the Cameroonian city of Garoua ahead of their final group game against Comoros.
Recommended articles
Ghana has picked just a single point from two games and must beat the minnows to stand any chance of progressing in the tournament.
Below are some of the pictures from their departure
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh