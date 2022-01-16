RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Black Stars land in Garoua ahead of their decisive clash against Comoros

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in the Cameroonian city of Garoua ahead of their final group game against Comoros.

Black Stars to Garoua
Black Stars to Garoua

The Stars departed their Yaounde base earlier today via flight to the venue of their Group C encounter on Tuesday.

Ghana has picked just a single point from two games and must beat the minnows to stand any chance of progressing in the tournament.

Below are some of the pictures from their departure

Authors:

Evans Annang

