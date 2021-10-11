Photos: Black Stars touch down in Harare ahead of return leg against Zimbabwe

Goals from Kudus Mohammed, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew were enough to seal an important home win for Milovan Rajevac’s side.

Team Ghana is being led by the President of the FA, Kurt Okraku, as well as the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, George Amoako.

Former Ghana international Samuel Osei Kuffuor and fellow Management Committee Member, Fred Pappoe, are also part of the travelling contingent.

Meanwhile, Coach Rajevac is likely to pick a similar line-up to the one that won against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The Black Stars will hold a training session at the National Sports stadium in Harare later on Monday ahead of the clash.

See Ghana’s full squad below:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wollacott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).