Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Before now, many had wondered where the little girl was after grabbing the spotlight when Ghana hosted the AFCON.

However, 14 years after the tournament, she has now revealed herself. Mimi has grown into a beautiful young woman.

She is currently studying abroad and celebrated her 21st birthday last month. Her identity became known after she replied to a story published by Pulse.com.gh concerning the Black Stars’ alleged missing AFCON trophies.

Reacting to the story, which had her iconic photo at CAN 2008 as the teaser image, Mimi confirmed that she was the one in the said photo.

Ghana successfully hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008 when the tournament was made up of 16 teams.

The competition was hosted in four major cities, namely; Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Sekondi-Takoradi.

Despite the best efforts of the Black Stars, they were beaten in the semi-finals of the tournament by a Samuel Eto’o-led Cameroon.