RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The little girl who held the trophy during the opening ceremony of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana has been identified as Mimi Boateng.

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

A photo of Mimi hoisting the AFCON trophy as she was being carried in a palanquin has been going viral for years.

Recommended articles

Before now, many had wondered where the little girl was after grabbing the spotlight when Ghana hosted the AFCON.

Mimi with the AFCON trophy
Mimi with the AFCON trophy Pulse Live Kenya

However, 14 years after the tournament, she has now revealed herself. Mimi has grown into a beautiful young woman.

Mimi is all grown up now
Mimi is all grown up now Pulse Ghana

She is currently studying abroad and celebrated her 21st birthday last month. Her identity became known after she replied to a story published by Pulse.com.gh concerning the Black Stars’ alleged missing AFCON trophies.

Mimi is all grown up now
Mimi is all grown up now Pulse Ghana

Reacting to the story, which had her iconic photo at CAN 2008 as the teaser image, Mimi confirmed that she was the one in the said photo.

Mimi is all grown up now
Mimi is all grown up now Pulse Ghana

Ghana successfully hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008 when the tournament was made up of 16 teams.

The competition was hosted in four major cities, namely; Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Sekondi-Takoradi.

Despite the best efforts of the Black Stars, they were beaten in the semi-finals of the tournament by a Samuel Eto’o-led Cameroon.

Ghana, however, went on to finish third after defeating the Ivory Coast in the third-place playoffs, while Egypt beat Cameroon in the final to be crowned champions.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

5 new rules to know as Champions League knockout stage begins

5 new rules to know as Champions League knockout stage begins

Adu Amofah: Ex-Kotoko striker and his wife share lovely photo in US army uniform

Adu Amofah: Ex-Kotoko striker and his wife share lovely photo in US army uniform