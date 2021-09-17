RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Hearts of Oak unveil new Umbro Kits for 2021-22 campaign

Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak have officially unveiled their jersey for the 2021-22 season on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

The Ghanaian Champions unveiled an astonishing Kit for the new season and will use it on Sunday in their CAF Champions League preliminary game against CI Kamsar.

The Phobians Kits was designed by United Kingdom based manufacturing Kits company-wide ahead of Sunday’s clash in Africa and to be used for the 2021-22 domestic season.

The Home kit is made up by the Rainbow colours of the club while the Away kit is made of a dominant white colour with Rainbow stripes.

