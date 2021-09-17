The Ghanaian Champions unveiled an astonishing Kit for the new season and will use it on Sunday in their CAF Champions League preliminary game against CI Kamsar.
Photos: Hearts of Oak unveil new Umbro Kits for 2021-22 campaign
Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak have officially unveiled their jersey for the 2021-22 season on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Recommended articles
Pulse Ghana
The Phobians Kits was designed by United Kingdom based manufacturing Kits company-wide ahead of Sunday’s clash in Africa and to be used for the 2021-22 domestic season.
Pulse Ghana
The Home kit is made up by the Rainbow colours of the club while the Away kit is made of a dominant white colour with Rainbow stripes.
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh