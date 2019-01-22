Boateng, 31 completed a shocking move from Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A to Barcelona in a six months loan deal, with the option of an extension in the summer.

Kevin-Prince Boateng was presented to fans of the Barcelona at a short ceremony, where he signed some Barcelona merchandise for the fans as well as engage in a mini game with young players of the club.

"I do not know at the moment, but I understand that I will not be a regular starter because there are incredible players in the team, I'm here to help with my experience." he said at his unveiling on Tuesday.

He will be a backup for Luis Suarez who has been having an inconsistent season.

Barca were in need of attacking reinforcements following Munir El Haddadi’s departure to Sevilla earlier this month and linked to a number of strikers including Alvaro Morata, Fernando Llorente and Carlos Vela, but Catalans settled on Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored five goals in 15 appearances for Sassuolo, whom he joined in the summer, and has previous experience in La Liga where he was more prolific.

Boateng spent the 2016/17 campaign in La Liga, netting 10 goals in 25 starts for Las Palmas.