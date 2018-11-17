Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Check out photos of Black Stars' arrival in Ethiopia ahead of AFCON qualifier

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Addis Ababa ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The technical team, a group of 19 players left Nairobi for Addis Ababa in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Head coach Kwasi Appiah and his team have been camping in Nairobi since Tuesday for the must win game.

The team is expected to hold a training session at the match venue before the game on Sunday.

Ghana is currently third in Group F having won one and lost one in the two games it has played.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Football

Loew says that Germany must focus on Euro 2020 after their Nations League relegation
Football Loew says Germany must accept 'painful' Nations League relegation
Wijnaldum and Depay both scored as the Netherlands beat France
Football Netherlands eye Nations League finals after handing France first post-World Cup defeat
Brazil's Neymar scores the winner against Uruguay
Football Neymar penalty punishes Uruguay in feisty friendly
Italian giants Roma congratulate Hearts of Oak
Italian giants Roma congratulate Hearts of Oak
