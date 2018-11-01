Photos of Thai football team rescued from cave touring Manchester United with Jose Mourinho

news

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho met members of the Wild Boars football team from Thailand who were trapped in a cave for 18 days in June and July 2018.

The youthful Thai football team accompanied by their assistant coach, toured their dream club and got to hang out with Mourinho at Aon Training Complex on Saturday, October 27, in Manchester, England

Football fans world over were relieved following the rescue of 12 children of the Thai Wild Boar football team and their assistant coach from a cave after a downpour trapped them inside.