Photos of Thai football team rescued from cave touring Manchester United with Jose Mourinho

United were among those quick to show express their joy for the wonderful news coming in from Thailand and officially invited the team and rescuers to Old Trafford once the 2018-19 season started.

play Jose Mourinho hangs out with the Thailand football team cave survivors.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho met members of the Wild Boars football team from Thailand who were trapped in a cave for 18 days in June and July 2018.

play Jose Mourinho hands the team signed Manchester United shirts specially designed for the boys
 

The youthful Thai football team accompanied by their assistant coach, toured their dream club and got to hang out with Mourinho at Aon Training Complex on Saturday, October 27, in Manchester, England

 

Football fans world over were relieved following the rescue of 12 children of the Thai Wild Boar football team and their assistant coach from a cave after a downpour trapped them inside.

play United were among those quick to show express their joy for the wonderful news coming in from Thailand and officially invited the team and rescuers to Old Trafford once the 2018-19 season started.

