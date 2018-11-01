Photos of Thai football team rescued from cave touring Manchester United with Jose Mourinho

United were among those quick to show express their joy for the wonderful news coming in from Thailand and officially invited the team and rescuers to Old Trafford once the 2018-19 season started.
The youthful Thai football team accompanied by their assistant coach, toured their dream club and got to hang out with Mourinho at Aon Training Complex on Saturday, October 27, in Manchester, England
Football fans world over were relieved following the rescue of 12 children of the Thai Wild Boar football team and their assistant coach from a cave after a downpour trapped them inside.