Photos of the £250,000 Ferrari Abramovich bought for Mourinho

Bankroller and billionaire owner of Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich in February 2008 bought a £250,000 valued Ferrari for Jose Mourinho five months after sacking the Portuguese as Blues manager.

The Ferrari is one of the many cars in the garage of the now Manchester United manager.

The 612 Scaglietti Ferrari was one of the 60 produced by Italian supercar's 60th year anniversary.

According to a report by the UK Sun, Mourinho initiated the move after informing his former employer, that if he could have his choice of cars, he would always go for the four-seat Scaglietti Ferrari.

Abramovich, thus granted the request of Jose Mourinho and delivered a state-of-the-art car to his doorstep.