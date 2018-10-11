Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Photos of the £250,000 Ferrari Abramovich bought for Mourinho


Gift Photos of the £250,000 Ferrari Abramovich bought for Mourinho

The 612 Scaglietti Ferrari is one of the 60 produced by Italian supercar's 60th year anniversary

  • Published:
play

Bankroller and billionaire owner of Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich in February 2008 bought a £250,000 valued Ferrari for Jose Mourinho five months after sacking the Portuguese as Blues manager.

The Ferrari is one of the many cars in the garage of the now Manchester United manager.

play Jose Mourinho and Roman Abramovich

The 612 Scaglietti Ferrari was one of the 60 produced by Italian supercar's 60th year anniversary.

play Mourinho's 612 Scaglietti Ferrari

According to a report by the UK Sun, Mourinho initiated the move after informing his former employer, that if he could have his choice of cars, he would always go for the four-seat Scaglietti Ferrari.

READ ALSO: Three more women accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of rape - Lawyers reveal

Abramovich, thus granted the request of Jose Mourinho and delivered a state-of-the-art car to his doorstep.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: 5 players who want to leave ManUnited because of Mourinho English Premier League 5 players who want to leave ManUnited because of Mourinho
In The Waiting Room: These are the top ten coaches without a job In The Waiting Room These are the top ten coaches without a job
Football: Three more women accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of rape - Lawyers reveal Football Three more women accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of rape - Lawyers reveal
Football: Turkey football star Turan probed over 'fight with singer' Football Turkey football star Turan probed over 'fight with singer'
Ghana Sports: Public urged to stay away from Azumah Nelson Sports Complex Ghana Sports Public urged to stay away from Azumah Nelson Sports Complex
Football: 'Royal' Africa Cup of Nations victory for Congo Football 'Royal' Africa Cup of Nations victory for Congo

Recommended Videos

Video: Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’ Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’
Video: Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival
Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach



Top Articles

1 La Liga Florentino Perez warns Real Madrid players not to mention...bullet
2 Ghana Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars...bullet
3 Sponsorship Consolidated Bank to honour Black Stars sponsorship contractbullet
4 French Football Magazine Here is the full list of 30 nominees for...bullet
5 Throwback Mourinho is not only a polarised manager but a caring onebullet
6 Today In History Black Stars players don’t respect Gyan –...bullet
7 2019 AFCON Black Stars clash against Sierra Leone cancelled...bullet
8 The Bison Michael Essien explains why he has not retired yetbullet
9 Football 'Forget about me,' Benzema asks French football...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is why Asamoah Gyan was...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
2 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
5 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song...bullet
9 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of...bullet
10 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

Wayne Rooney settles Messi vs Ronaldo ‘GOAT’ debate
Who Is Who Wayne Rooney settles Messi vs Ronaldo ‘GOAT’ debate
This is why Eden Hazard wants to play in Spain
Premier League This is why Eden Hazard wants to play in Spain
Juventus fans abused racially abused Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly (L), shown tangling with Alex Sandro
Football Juventus lose appeal as penalty extended for racist chants
Club Brugge head coach Ivan Leko, who was accompanied by his lawyer, was released from the Palace of Justice in Tongeren after questioning
Football Referee, executive charged in Belgium football scandal
X
Advertisement