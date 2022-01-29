The 36-year-old Manchester United striker is celebrating his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez on her 28th birthday.
Photos: Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa to celebrate girlfriend’s 28th birthday
World football superstar, Christiano Ronaldo is currently in Dubai with his family during the Premier League's winter break and is giving us the ultimate couple goals.
He posted a video, showing the stunning Spaniard’s face on the facade of the famous Burj Khalifa tower, on his Instagram.
The light and laser show included a moment where Georgina’s name flashed up on the tower and ended with the message ‘Happy Birthday Geo’ in giant white letters above a photo of the stunning Spaniard in a glamorous off-the-shoulder black dress.
Writing in Portuguese alongside the spectacular video footage, Ronaldo declared: “Many congratulations my love” by heart and birthday cake with candles emoticons.
