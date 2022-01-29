RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa to celebrate girlfriend’s 28th birthday

Berlinda Entsie

World football superstar, Christiano Ronaldo is currently in Dubai with his family during the Premier League's winter break and is giving us the ultimate couple goals.

Ronaldo and his girlfriend

The 36-year-old Manchester United striker is celebrating his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez on her 28th birthday.

He posted a video, showing the stunning Spaniard’s face on the facade of the famous Burj Khalifa tower, on his Instagram.

The light and laser show included a moment where Georgina’s name flashed up on the tower and ended with the message ‘Happy Birthday Geo’ in giant white letters above a photo of the stunning Spaniard in a glamorous off-the-shoulder black dress.

Writing in Portuguese alongside the spectacular video footage, Ronaldo declared: “Many congratulations my love” by heart and birthday cake with candles emoticons.

Berlinda Entsie

