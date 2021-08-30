RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Son of Kotoko’s Dr Kwame Kyei marries daughter of Dr K.K Sarpong

Nana Boadu, the son of Asante Kotoko Board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei has gotten married to his fiancée Asantewaa Sarpong, who is the daughter of ex-Kotoko Board chairman Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at a colourful ceremony in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Many members of the Kotoko and general Ghana football fraternity were present to lend support to the newlyweds.

Both Dr Kwame Kyei and Dr KK Sarpong were also present at the wedding ceremony and were seen interacting.

The latter severed as Kotoko’s Board Chairman for three years and is currently the CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

See more photos from the wedding ceremony below:

