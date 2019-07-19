Kwesi Appiah is a family man married to Angela and the couple is blessed with three children namely, Audrey, Peggy and Mary Pearl.

Kwesi Appiah and his wife are married for 28 years, something which is not common among most Ghanaian football actors such as players and coaches.

His family is based in the United Kingdom (UK).

The eldest of the three daughters of the former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars skipper is Audrey who is 30 years.

Not much is known of Audrey, but from her photos which have gone viral, it appears she is a fashionable lady.

Audrey who has a chocolate skin colour is indeed very pretty and is capable of winning the heart of every Ghanaian man.

Although she seems to live a low profile life and is not all that active on social media, her photos have gone viral.

Audrey, during her public interview some years spoke well about her dad. Audrey revealed that she fell in love with football because of her dad’s profession.

James Kwesi Appiah has been the coach of the Black Stars in his second term since 2017.

He coached the Black Stars in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but Ghana suffered a disappointing exit in the round of 16.

Ghanaian football loving fans have been critical of Kwesi Appiah after Ghana’s elimination, with some having called for his resignation.