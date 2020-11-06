The 27-year-old has had a good start to his English Premier League campaign, having been the most outstanding Arsenal Player since he first made his full debut.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder in his full debut for Arsenal was named the man of the against Rapid Vienna and he replicated that display against the Manchester and won another man of the match award. The win was Arsenal first at Old Trafford against the Red Devils in 14 years.

Thomas Partey following his performance against Manchester United has earned several plaudits from football legends and fans including Roy Keane, Mike Arteta, etc.

Pierre- Aubameyang has added his voice to Thomas Party's exceptional display since joining the London giants, emphasizing on his humility off the field.

"It was a great performance from the whole team and it was great to see Thomas Partey play like that even though he’s not been here long," the Gabon captain said, as per the Mirror.

"Off the pitch, he’s a really humble guy and you can see that on the pitch as well because he really gives everything in the game.

"He is really simple and quiet, so humble, and we all really like him.

"He’s really funny too – sometimes he’ll do some jokes and we won’t be expecting it. So he’s settled in really quickly.

"On the pitch, his strengths are his energy and the way he can stop counter-attacks and dangerous situations. That’s really important for us.

"I think he locked down three of Manchester United’s midfielders on Sunday – that’s my point of view anyway – and that’s really important for us.

"Also he can play forward really well when he regains the ball and that’s a good point for us."

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for $52 million.

Arsenal met the buyout clause of the 27-year-old since

the Madrid outfit were not ready to sell him below that.

It brought to an end one of the most protracted deals in the 2020/2021 transfer window.

Partey after the deal emerged as the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in history, surpassing Michael Essien who was signed for 24.5 million pounds after completing his switch from Lyon to Chelsea.