Thomas Partey was immense against Liverpool – Piers Morgan gushes

A double from Bukayo Saka and another strike from Gabriel Martinelli were enough to seal an important victory for Arsenal, with Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino getting Liverpool’s consolation goals.

Partey was impressive in the middle of the park, teaming up with Granit Xhaka to dominate the midfield duels.

The former Atletico Madrid man ended the game with a 91% passing accuracy, five clearances, five recoveries, and two interceptions.

Piers Morgan, who is a passionate Arsenal fan, couldn’t hide his admiration for Partey and took to social media to praise the midfielder.

“Partey has been immense,” the journalist and television personality wrote on Twitter in the aftermath of the game.

The 29-year-old scored his first goal of the season last week when Arsenal defeated Tottenham 3-1 in the North London Derby.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had also highlighted Partey’s influence ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The German tactician said Partey brings balance to the Gunners’ midfield and helps his team to play better.

"He's brought Xhaka back on track, everyone knew how Thomas Partey was when he was at Atletico, and now they've found a way how they want to defend," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"They played a different line-up on Thursday but still with lots of quality; it's a young team, a very exciting team and doing very well, which is well-deserved."