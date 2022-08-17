RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Pitso Mosimane: Ex-Al Ahly coach responds to fan request to join Kotoko

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane spoke fondly of Asante Kotoko after a fan asked him to join the Ghana Premier League champions.

Pitso Mosimane: Ex-Al Ahly coach responds to fan request to join Kotoko
Pitso Mosimane: Ex-Al Ahly coach responds to fan request to join Kotoko

Kotoko are currently without a coach after parting ways with Prosper Narteh Ogun over reported disagreements.

The Porcupine Warriors are, however, preparing to compete in the CAF Champions League, with the aim of reaching at least the group stages.

Pitso Mosimane
Pitso Mosimane AFP

While a couple of names have been linked with the Kumasi-based club, they are yet to officially name Ogun’s successor.

In an interaction on Twitter, Mosimane, who has won the CAF Champions League three times as a manager (once with Mamelodi Sundowns and twice with Al Ahly), was asked by a fan to consider joining Kotoko.

The South African tactician was congratulating colleague Florent Ibenge who recently joined Al Hilal when a fan asked: “Pitso, come to Asante Kotoko.”

Mosimane, however, gave a response that suggested he has been keeping tabs on the Porcupine Warriors.

“Baba Yara Stadium in Ashanti Regio, slaughter house! That’s where I bought the magician Steven Oduro and hard tackler Rashid Sumaila,” he replied.

Pitso Mosimane
Pitso Mosimane AFP

Mosimane is one of the most successful managers on the continent, having won major trophies wherever he has been.

The 58-year-old won five league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns, the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup.

At Al Ahly, he guided the club to win two Champions League titles, the Egyptian Cup and finished third in the FIFA Club World Cup twice.

Mosimane was also named CAF Coach of the Year in 2018.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat

Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat

Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Abedi Pele and wife Maha mark 35th wedding anniversary

Abedi Pele, wife mark 35th wedding anniversary

Neymar and Mbappe scored in PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday night in Ligue 1
LIGUE 1

Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier