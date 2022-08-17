Pitso Mosimane: Ex-Al Ahly coach responds to fan request to join Kotoko

The Porcupine Warriors are, however, preparing to compete in the CAF Champions League, with the aim of reaching at least the group stages.

While a couple of names have been linked with the Kumasi-based club, they are yet to officially name Ogun’s successor.

In an interaction on Twitter, Mosimane, who has won the CAF Champions League three times as a manager (once with Mamelodi Sundowns and twice with Al Ahly), was asked by a fan to consider joining Kotoko.

The South African tactician was congratulating colleague Florent Ibenge who recently joined Al Hilal when a fan asked: “Pitso, come to Asante Kotoko.”

Mosimane, however, gave a response that suggested he has been keeping tabs on the Porcupine Warriors.

“Baba Yara Stadium in Ashanti Regio, slaughter house! That’s where I bought the magician Steven Oduro and hard tackler Rashid Sumaila,” he replied.

Mosimane is one of the most successful managers on the continent, having won major trophies wherever he has been.

The 58-year-old won five league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns, the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup.

At Al Ahly, he guided the club to win two Champions League titles, the Egyptian Cup and finished third in the FIFA Club World Cup twice.