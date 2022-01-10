Player Ratings: How the Black Stars fared against Morocco

Pulse Ghana rates the Black Stars players after the game

Jojo Wolacott: 6/10 - Jojo had little to do throughout the game due to lack of chances created by the Moroccans. He was superb on the one occasion he was called to duty in the first half. He cannot be blamed for trhe only goal scored by the Moroccans and a superb save in the dying minutes kept the scoreline at 1 nil.

Andy Yiadom: 5/10 - The Reading lateral defender had a quiet game. Made some runs into the Moroccan half but the final crosses were nothing to write home about

Baba Rahman: 5/10 - The experienced defender rarely made any incursions into the Moroccan half, which was uncharacteristic of him.

Daniel Amartey: 6/10 - Commanding the backline, the Leicester City defender showed how experienced he is in this opener. Partnering with an AFCON rookie in Djiku, Amartey was very solid and confident.

Alexander Djiku: 5/10 - The Strassbourg defender showed early jitters due to his inexperience at the Nations Cup but picked up as the game went on. Had an unsettling early yellow card but wore it out and performed creditably.

Baba Iddrisu: 7/10 - One of Ghana’s brightest sparks in the game. The Mallorca midfielder was very confident and solid. Though he was playing directly in front of the back four, he made promising runs into the Moroccan half and made some good interceptions.

Thomas Partey: 4/10 - It wasn’t the best of games for Partey in a Black Stars shirt. The Arsenal midfielder was clumsy in his passes and it wasn’t surprising when his misplaced ball led to the only goal by Morocco.

Kamal Deen Suleman: 7/10 - Arguably Ghana’s best player on the day. The Rennes winger was a problem for PSG’s Hachimi on as his constant take-ons was a problem for the Atlas Lions

Andre Ayew: 6/10 - The Black Stars captain had a decent game. He was unfortunate not to have won a penalty for Ghana late in the first half.

Jordan Ayew: 5/10 - The Crystal Palace striker was short of supply in this game. This made it difficult for him to get a clear cut chance to score