RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Player Ratings: This is how the Black Stars performed in their win against South Korea

Evans Annang

Ghana finally returned to winning ways in the FIFA World Cup by beating South Korea in its Group H encounter this afternoon.

Black Stars game against South Korea
Black Stars game against South Korea

Ajax Amsterdam superstar Mohammed Kudus scored a brace for the Black Stars after in the win-or-go-home tie.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars performance today was in direct contrast to their first game against Portugal. Coach Otto Addo went for a more favorable attacking line up and it resulted in the team going up 2 goals before the break

Below is how the starting 11 of the Black Stars fared

Lawrence Ati Zigi: 6/10 – The St. Gallen shot stopper was cool and collected in posts again for Ghana. Though the Black Stars were under intense pressure in the early minutes of the 1st half. Ati Zigi was resolute when the Koreans came seeking for an equaliser after going behind again in the 2nd half. He kept out 2 dangerous chances to make the Black Stars victorious.

Tariq Lamptey: 6/10 – Drafted into the starting line up for Alidu Seidu, the Brighton and Hove Albion lateral defender was one of Ghana’s brightest spots in the game. His daunting runs into the Korean half all game created openings for the Black Stars

Gideon Mensah: 5/10 – Gideon Mensah had a fairly good game in the first half but his lack of concentration cost Ghana the equalizing goal.

Daniel Amartey: 6/10 – The Leicester City defender showed once again why he is the Black Stars first choice centerback. Amartey looked comfortable starting Ghana’s attack from the back.

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps
Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps Pulse Nigeria

Mohammed Salisu: 7/10 – An immense performance from Mohammed Salisu. With his commanding presence at the back, the Southampton defender put Ghana in front of a Jordan Ayew inswinger in the 1st half. His partnership with Amartey was rock solid.

Jordan Ayew: 7/10 – What a game from Jordan Ayew. After receiving so much flack from Ghana’s loss against Portugal, the Crystal Palace attacker justified his inclusion in the starting line up by setting up Ghana’s first 2 goals in the first half. His work rate was also top notch. Arguably Ghana’s man of the match.

Salis Abdul Samed: 7/10 – Another solid performance from the Lens midfielder. He kept it tidy for the Stars in the middle and his tandem with Partey looks like it’s the future for the Black Stars

Mohammed Kudus: 8/10 – Coming into this World Cup, the Ghanaian star was heralded as one of the prospects to look out for and he has lived out to this billing. Mohammed Kudus got Ghana’s second goal in the first half and after the Koreans pulled level in the 2nd half, he scored the winner for Ghana. He was adjudged the official Man of the Match and rightly so.

Thomas Partey: 5/10 – The Arsenal midfielder had a more stable game than the last one against Portugal. Partey inserted himself more in Ghana’s play today and tidied up for the back four a lot of times.

Andre Ayew: 5/10 – The captain had a relatively quiet game today. However, his leadership on the pitch binded the team in their stellar first half performance.

Inaki Williams: 5/10 – The Atletic Bilbao forwarded was once again unlucky to get his first goal for the Black Stars. Playing alone up front, Williams’ pace opened spaces for Ghana’s wingers and the Black Stars got its winner from such a scenario. He should have buried the chance that fell to Kudus for the winner. It was an average game for him

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

More from category

  • Otto Addo

    Otto Addo is first Ghanaian coach to win a game at World Cup

  • Reactions as Brazil edge Switzerland to progress to World Cup round of 16

    'One of our own' - Reactions as Manchester United fans praise Casemiro after Brazil edge Switzerland

  • Thomas Partey and his parents

    My parent’s presence in the stands gave me extra motivation against South Korea – Thomas Partey

Trending

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Video: England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Ronaldo and Partey will be key when Portugal take on Gjan
QATAR 2022

Portugal vs Ghana: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h