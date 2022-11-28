Player Ratings: This is how the Black Stars performed in their win against South Korea

The Black Stars performance today was in direct contrast to their first game against Portugal. Coach Otto Addo went for a more favorable attacking line up and it resulted in the team going up 2 goals before the break

Below is how the starting 11 of the Black Stars fared

Lawrence Ati Zigi: 6/10 – The St. Gallen shot stopper was cool and collected in posts again for Ghana. Though the Black Stars were under intense pressure in the early minutes of the 1st half. Ati Zigi was resolute when the Koreans came seeking for an equaliser after going behind again in the 2nd half. He kept out 2 dangerous chances to make the Black Stars victorious.

Tariq Lamptey: 6/10 – Drafted into the starting line up for Alidu Seidu, the Brighton and Hove Albion lateral defender was one of Ghana’s brightest spots in the game. His daunting runs into the Korean half all game created openings for the Black Stars

Gideon Mensah: 5/10 – Gideon Mensah had a fairly good game in the first half but his lack of concentration cost Ghana the equalizing goal.

Daniel Amartey: 6/10 – The Leicester City defender showed once again why he is the Black Stars first choice centerback. Amartey looked comfortable starting Ghana’s attack from the back.

Pulse Nigeria

Mohammed Salisu: 7/10 – An immense performance from Mohammed Salisu. With his commanding presence at the back, the Southampton defender put Ghana in front of a Jordan Ayew inswinger in the 1st half. His partnership with Amartey was rock solid.

Jordan Ayew: 7/10 – What a game from Jordan Ayew. After receiving so much flack from Ghana’s loss against Portugal, the Crystal Palace attacker justified his inclusion in the starting line up by setting up Ghana’s first 2 goals in the first half. His work rate was also top notch. Arguably Ghana’s man of the match.

Salis Abdul Samed: 7/10 – Another solid performance from the Lens midfielder. He kept it tidy for the Stars in the middle and his tandem with Partey looks like it’s the future for the Black Stars

Mohammed Kudus: 8/10 – Coming into this World Cup, the Ghanaian star was heralded as one of the prospects to look out for and he has lived out to this billing. Mohammed Kudus got Ghana’s second goal in the first half and after the Koreans pulled level in the 2nd half, he scored the winner for Ghana. He was adjudged the official Man of the Match and rightly so.

Thomas Partey: 5/10 – The Arsenal midfielder had a more stable game than the last one against Portugal. Partey inserted himself more in Ghana’s play today and tidied up for the back four a lot of times.

Andre Ayew: 5/10 – The captain had a relatively quiet game today. However, his leadership on the pitch binded the team in their stellar first half performance.