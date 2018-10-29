Ghanaian Players Abroad: Pulse's team of week

news

The various European leagues are still ongoing, and Ghanaian players continue to impress as well with each passing week.

It could be argued that the days when Ghanaian players used to feature for the top European teams are long gone, but there are some who are still doing well.

From England, Spain, Italy Germany and other countries, there are Ghanaian players almost everywhere in the world currently.

And, as usual, in the just past week, there were some players from the country who distinguished themselves with wonderful performances for their clubs.

Below is a list of the Ghanaian players abroad of feature in our team of the week:

(3-5-2)

GK – Adam Kwarasay

Adam Larsen Kwarasay played the full 90 minutes as Valarenga played against former side Stroemsgodset in the Norwegian league.

Also the goalkeeper conceded two goals, it still made a couple of brilliant saves to prevent the hosts from scoring more.

DF – Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey enjoyed a good afternoon as Leicester City held West Ham United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Although the defender ended up with a serious injury in the dying embers of the game, he played very well until then.

DF – Harrison Afful

Harrison Afful was also another standout Ghanaian player this weekend, as he lasted the entire game in Columbus Crew’s 3-2 win over Minnesota United.

DF – John Boye

Centre-back John Boye also played a key role as recorded a clean sheet away from home against Lorient in the French Ligue 2.

LW – Emmanuel Oti

Winger Emmanuel Oti was in top form for Esbjerg FB as they defeated OB Odense 2-0 in the Danish SuperLiga on Sunday.

Oti did not score but provide the assist for the club’s second goal.

RW – Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian youngster Bernard Mensah played for 70 minutes as Kayserispor beat Sivasspor 2-0 in the Turkish Suprlig.

The midfielder was super at the centre of the park and control the game very well from midfield to create chances for his teammates.

CM – Afriyie Acquah

Empoli midfielder Afriyie Acquah played one of his best games this season when the club faced Juventus on Saturday.

Although Juve won 2-1, Acquah was key in the build-up to Empoli’s opening goal and was a lively presence throughout the game

CM – Yusif Rahman Chibsah

Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Rahman Chibash was also on the scoresheet as Frosinone Calcio beat SPAL 3-0 in the Serie.

The goal was actually his first of the season.

CAM – Majeed Ashimeru

Former WAFA star Majeed Ashimeru also scored as FC St. Gallen beat FC Zurich 3-2 on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder completely run the show, as he scored and also provided an assist in the game.

ST – Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sassuolo attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng takes his place as a makeshift striker in our team of the week.

Boateng was introduced as a second-half substitute but still managed to score to snatch a draw for Sassuolo against Bologna.