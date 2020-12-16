Sabato as he is affectionately called accusation stems from the neglect of his players for recent U-20 WAFU Championship in Benin.

He believes he is not the only person affected by the discrimination by the GFA when it comes to national team call-ups and indicated that George Afriyie and Kurt Okraku who were Kurt Okraku’s opponents during the 2019 GFA presidential elections have their players blacklisted from national team assignments.

"Your player won't play in the current Black Satellites team if you are affiliated with Palmer or George Afriyie," Abdul Salam claimed on Asempa FM

The President of New Edubiase United also posted on his Facebook wall that Kurt Okraku’s GFA doesn’t give equal opportunities to members of the association unlike his predecessor.

"You succeeded an FA that gave equal opportunities to every talent at all national team levels. If that administration was selfish as you're doing now, you probably would not have had the opportunity to market your biggest asset." he fumed on his facebook page.

Abdul Salam was the campaign manager of George Afriyie during the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential election which brought Kurt Okraku to power as the boss of the association.

Meanwhile, the Black Satellites defeated Niger to reach the final of the 2020 WAFU in Benin.

However, the great performance of Karim Zito and his boys in the tournament has been over shadowed by Abdul Salam Yakubu’s accusation against the Ghana Football Association and the technical handlers of the team.