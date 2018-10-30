Two Ghanaian players who have allegedly questioned the paternity of their kids

news

Legitimate paternity issues are fast becoming a problem in many marriages, especially among Ghanaian footballers.

In the last couple of years, there have been as many as four different cases of Ghanaian players having problems with their partners over the legitimacy of kids.

Although this is a personal issue, one can only get worried for the persons involved and the ramifications the kids at the centred of it stand to face.

In recent times, we’ve had separate cases of footballers demanding DNA tests on their kids to ascertain of they really father them.

Ordinarily, this points to a lack of trust in their marriages, but sometimes the problems run deeper than meets the eye.

Below are two Ghanaian footballers who have had to undertake DNA tests after doubting the legitimacy of their kids:

1. Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is once again in the news after reportedly filing for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

The 32-year-old is reported to have also demanded that a DNA paternity test be carried out on his three children after harbouring doubts over their legitimacy.

The Kayserispor striker is currently married to Gifty, with whom he has been together since 2003.

Gyan and Gifty, however, tied the knot in 2013 after having their second child, but have been encountering relationship problems in recent times.

However, the former Sunderland forward suspects that he is not the father of their three kids and has therefore demanded that a DNA test be conducted.

2. John Paintsil

Former Black Stars attacker Nii Odartey Lamptey finally ended a long-standing legal battle against his wife in court.

This was after the court declared that his ex-wife had engaged in ‘adultery’, with a DNA test proving that three of the couple’s children were not fathered by the former Anderlecht star.

The news hit Odartey very hard, especially as he had played the role of a father to his kids for 21 years before realising they were not his legitimate children.

“When I was informed that the [three] children were not mine, I know how I felt. Playing the role of a father to children I thought were mine for 21 years and realizing otherwise later, I nearly committed suicide. God gave me renewed energy and courage to withstand these pains and today, I can say I have gotten over them all,” he later said in an interview.