Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Two Ghanaian players who have allegedly questioned the paternity of their kids

Two Ghanaian footballers who have had to undertake DNA tests after doubting the legitimacy of their kids.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Asamoah Gyan

Legitimate paternity issues are fast becoming a problem in many marriages, especially among Ghanaian footballers.

In the last couple of years, there have been as many as four different cases of Ghanaian players having problems with their partners over the legitimacy of kids.

Although this is a personal issue, one can only get worried for the persons involved and the ramifications the kids at the centred of it stand to face.

In recent times, we’ve had separate cases of footballers demanding DNA tests on their kids to ascertain of they really father them.

READ ALSO: Woman Asamoah Gyan allegedly wants to marry after his divorce

Ordinarily, this points to a lack of trust in their marriages, but sometimes the problems run deeper than meets the eye.

Below are two Ghanaian footballers who have had to undertake DNA tests after doubting the legitimacy of their kids:

1.      Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is once again in the news after reportedly filing for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

The 32-year-old is reported to have also demanded that a DNA paternity test be carried out on his three children after harbouring doubts over their legitimacy.

The Kayserispor striker is currently married to Gifty, with whom he has been together since 2003.

Gyan and Gifty, however, tied the knot in 2013 after having their second child, but have been encountering relationship problems in recent times.

However, the former Sunderland forward suspects that he is not the father of their three kids and has therefore demanded that a DNA test be conducted.

READ ALSO: 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wife

2.      John Paintsil

Former Black Stars attacker Nii Odartey Lamptey finally ended a long-standing legal battle against his wife in court.

This was after the court declared that his ex-wife had engaged in ‘adultery’, with a DNA test proving that three of the couple’s children were not fathered by the former Anderlecht star.

The news hit Odartey very hard, especially as he had played the role of a father to his kids for 21 years before realising they were not his legitimate children.

“When I was informed that the [three] children were not mine, I know how I felt. Playing the role of a father to children I thought were mine for 21 years and realizing otherwise later, I nearly committed suicide. God gave me renewed energy and courage to withstand these pains and today, I can say I have gotten over them all,” he later said in an interview.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Eight things Zidane and new Real Madrid coach Solari share in common Eight things Zidane and new Real Madrid coach Solari share in common
Football: Solari open to Real Madrid job long-term Football Solari open to Real Madrid job long-term
Football: RB Leipzig set to be without Forsberg until mid November Football RB Leipzig set to be without Forsberg until mid November
6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wife 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wife
Football: Solari takes first training sessison at Real Madrid Football Solari takes first training sessison at Real Madrid
Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician Buju Banton Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician Buju Banton

Recommended Videos

Daniel Amartey suffers horrific leg injury Daniel Amartey suffers horrific leg injury
Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France
I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan



Top Articles

1 Woman Asamoah Gyan allegedly wants to marry after his divorcebullet
2 Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity testbullet
3 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wifebullet
4 5 times Asamoah Gyan’s wife and kids slayedbullet
5 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
6 Football 'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to...bullet
7 Daniel Amartey breaks silence after suffering horrific...bullet
8 Football Vardy leads Leicester tributes to 'legend' Vichaibullet
9 Cristiano Ronaldo throws shade at Florentino Perezbullet
10 Daniel Amartey suffers horror leg break in English...bullet

Top Videos

1 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
3 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
4 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
5 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
6 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
7 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet

Football

Dele Alli has committed himself to Tottenham until 2024
Football Dele Alli signs new Spurs deal
Anthony Martial has scored four goals in his past three Premier League games for Manchester United
Football Martial has world at his feet, says Man United teammate Matic
Claudio Ranieri 'shaken' at death of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Football Ranieri 'shaken' by death of Leicester's Thai boss
Riyad Mahrez was Manchester City's match winner against Tottenham
Football City win pitch battle as Mahrez sinks Spurs
X
Advertisement