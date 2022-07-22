Playing football in Iraq is not scary – Shafiu Mumuni

Mumuni emerged top scorer of that tournament with four goals, including a hat-trick against the Ivory Coast in the semi-finals.

He was also part of the Ashanti Gold side that won the Ghana Premier League in 2015, while also leading the team in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

The striker’s first adventure outside Ghana came in 2020 when he joined Tunisian topflight side US Monastir.

He then moved to Iraq where he lined up for both Al-Kahraba FC and Erbil SC and reached the Iraq Cup final with the latter.

Speaking to Angel TV, Mumuni said his decision to move to Iraq frightened his mother, who thought he would die in the Asian country.

Pulse Ghana

“When I told my mum I had a deal to play in Iraq, she got disturbed. She told me she doesn’t think she will see me alive again,” he said.

“I think she heard a lot about the war but Iraq is not scary as we hear in the news. I've enjoyed the few years of my stay.”