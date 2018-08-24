Pochettino confident Spurs can defy poor record at Man United

news

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is urging his side to use their landmark win at Chelsea last season as inspiration for ending an Old Trafford drought on Monday.

Spurs head to Manchester United with a poor recent record, having not won or scored a goal in their past four visits.

Pochettino's men beat their London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in April for the first time since 1990 on their way to a Champions League spot.

The Argentine wants his side to use that experience to get a result on Monday, even if preparations for the game have been disrupted by a drink-driving charge for club captain Hugo Lloris.

Pochettino, who did not talk about Lloris's situation in his press conference on Friday, said of their Old Trafford form: "That's not perception, it's reality. We lost four games, we didn't score a goal, we didn't win a point.

"But Chelsea last season was a good example. After 28 years we won. Why not? There are many negative things but you need to believe and I believe more than ever that we can win. We're winners.

"The winners sometimes lose but if your attitude is right, you'll win more than you lose."

Jose Mourinho's men are having a fraught start to the Premier League campaign.

The United boss, who suffered frustration in the transfer market and is reported to be at loggerheads with French World Cup winner Paul Pogba, saw his side put in a sub-standard showing in a 3-2 loss at Brighton.

Asked if Mourinho was under pressure, Pochettino replied: "And you don't believe I'm not in the same position? We feel the pressure every week.

"Of course the circumstances are different over the year but every game you play you're under pressure and if you lose or don't perform as you expect the pressure touches you."

If Spurs can win at Old Trafford they will have won their first three Premier League games for the first time since the 2009-10 season under Harry Redknapp.

Pochettino added: "We are a big club of course, we need to be bigger of course and we are on the way to be a bigger club. But after four years, many people say we haven't won anything.

"That is history. We are trying to set the basis to win, we are breaking records about good results but of course it is not enough."