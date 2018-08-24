Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Pochettino confident Spurs can defy poor record at Man United


Football Pochettino confident Spurs can defy poor record at Man United

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is urging his side to use their landmark win at Chelsea last season as inspiration for ending an Old Trafford drought on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a win at Manchester United play

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a win at Manchester United

(AFP/File)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is urging his side to use their landmark win at Chelsea last season as inspiration for ending an Old Trafford drought on Monday.

Spurs head to Manchester United with a poor recent record, having not won or scored a goal in their past four visits.

Pochettino's men beat their London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in April for the first time since 1990 on their way to a Champions League spot.

The Argentine wants his side to use that experience to get a result on Monday, even if preparations for the game have been disrupted by a drink-driving charge for club captain Hugo Lloris.

Pochettino, who did not talk about Lloris's situation in his press conference on Friday, said of their Old Trafford form: "That's not perception, it's reality. We lost four games, we didn't score a goal, we didn't win a point.

"But Chelsea last season was a good example. After 28 years we won. Why not? There are many negative things but you need to believe and I believe more than ever that we can win. We're winners.

"The winners sometimes lose but if your attitude is right, you'll win more than you lose."

Jose Mourinho's men are having a fraught start to the Premier League campaign.

The United boss, who suffered frustration in the transfer market and is reported to be at loggerheads with French World Cup winner Paul Pogba, saw his side put in a sub-standard showing in a 3-2 loss at Brighton.

Asked if Mourinho was under pressure, Pochettino replied: "And you don't believe I'm not in the same position? We feel the pressure every week.

"Of course the circumstances are different over the year but every game you play you're under pressure and if you lose or don't perform as you expect the pressure touches you."

If Spurs can win at Old Trafford they will have won their first three Premier League games for the first time since the 2009-10 season under Harry Redknapp.

Pochettino added: "We are a big club of course, we need to be bigger of course and we are on the way to be a bigger club. But after four years, many people say we haven't won anything.

"That is history. We are trying to set the basis to win, we are breaking records about good results but of course it is not enough."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: President Weah presents honours to former coaches Wenger and LeRoy Football President Weah presents honours to former coaches Wenger and LeRoy
Football: Roma fan jailed for Liverpool violence Football Roma fan jailed for Liverpool violence
Football: Switzerland coach Petkovic 'sad' about Behrami's international retirement Football Switzerland coach Petkovic 'sad' about Behrami's international retirement
Football: Genoa fans to hold '43 minutes of silence' in honour of bridge victims Football Genoa fans to hold '43 minutes of silence' in honour of bridge victims
Football: Nigeria's Mikel to miss Cup of Nations qualifier Football Nigeria's Mikel to miss Cup of Nations qualifier
Football: 'Unacceptable': French World Cup captain Lloris sorry after drink-driving charge Football 'Unacceptable': French World Cup captain Lloris sorry after drink-driving charge

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
3 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as president...bullet
4 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
8 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
9 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Alphonse Areola and Gianluigi Buffon together at PSG training on Friday
Football PSG to rest Buffon for upcoming games as Areola returns
Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are successful businessmen outside the pitch
Palestinian football chief Jibril Rajoub is suspended from matches for one year over his call for protests against Argentina's plan to play Israel in Jerusalem
Football Palestinian FA boss gets 12-month 'match' ban over Messi comments
Palestinian football chief Jibril Rajoub is suspended from matches for one year over his call for protests against Argentina's plan to play Israel in Jerusalem
Football Palestinian FA boss gets 12-month 'match' ban over Messi comments