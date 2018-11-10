Pulse.com.gh logo
Football Pochettino pleads for patience with 'stunning' new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on Saturday assured the Spurs fans the wait for the club's new stadium will be worth it.

Delays to finishing Tottenham's new stadium have resulted in the club playing home games at Wembley for a second season

Delays to finishing Tottenham's new stadium have resulted in the club playing home games at Wembley for a second season

Spurs won't move into their new 62,000 capacity home until at least January 13 after a series of delays with completing the critical safety systems.

A number of home games have been switched to Wembley, which was also Tottenham's temporary home last season.

Pochettino has at times seemed irked by the upheaval, that has seen a number of fixtures rearranged due to other events at Wembley and Spurs' home games played on a badly-scarred playing surface from a series of NFL games at the home of English football.

But having visited the new stadium this week, Pochettino described the new venue as "stunning."

"Stunning. You expect you are going to find a nice stadium, but when I saw the stadium I was like 'wow'," he said.

"It is difficult to talk because it is beautiful, amazing, I think it will be an amazing place to enjoy football for our fans and our players."

Pochettino even claimed he is so jealous of his players he wishes he was 20 years younger and playing again.

"I am a little bit jealous of our players. I would like to be a 20-year-old and be a player again.

"It would be amazing. I say again to our fans be patient, because it is going to be amazing."

