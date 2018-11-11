news

Manchester United's monumental task of halting Manchester City's momentum was made even harder as Paul Pogba was ruled out of Sunday's Manchester derby due to injury with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left on the bench by Jose Mourinho.

Pogba completed the 90 minutes as United came from behind to beat his old club Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, but picked up what the club described as a "little injury."

Lukaku missed last weekend's 2-1 win at Bournemouth and the trip to Italy in midweek due to a hamstring problem and is only fit enough for a place on the bench, alongside Sanchez who drops out in one of just two changes from Turin.

Marouane Fellaini comes into midfield for Pogba, while Marcus Rashford starts in a central role up front.

City make two changes from the side that thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday with even a hat-trick against the Ukrainians not enough for Gabriel Jesus to keep his place as Sergio Aguero returns.

The Premier League champions could move 12 points clear of United and back to the top of the table with an 11th win in their last 12 games.