Mathias Pogba, brother of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, was among the over 3,000 patrons who gathered at the O2 Arena in London to watch Shatta Wale at his concert dubbed “Reign album concert UK edition”.

Some of the patrons who had gathered at the venue mistook the brother of the footballer to be Paul Pogba and made time to take several selfies with him due to his striking resemblance with his footballer brother.

One SM fan who was at the event shared a photo of him and Mathias but several other SM fans in Ghana felt it was Paul Pogba himself.

