The arrest was effected by the Anti Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The Director-General of the CID Ken Yeboah in a report filed by Citinewsroom disclosed that Corporal Bright Akosa allegedly used his official service gun to kill Samuel Tawiah with the help of two others during a robbery operation.

The police officer and his two partners were arrested on 14th September and have been remanded into police custody, facing trial.

“The policeman and his accomplice were offering a Nissan Versa taxi for sale in Cape Coast when they were arrested,” COP Ken Yeboah said.

COP Yeboah added that the police officer after boarding the taxi, told Mr Tawiah that he was going to visit his building site at the Adjei Kotoku and the incident happened on their way to the area.

“under the guise of going to visit his building site. Unknown to the taxi driver, one of the suspects, Ebenezer Tetteh, was hiding in a nearby bush. He added that when the police officer got to the spot, he directed the taxi driver to stop the vehicle, and then he shot him twice.

"Ebenezer then emerged from his hideout, pulled the deceased taxi driver and the policeman shot him again to ensure he had died. They left him in the bush,” the CID boss continued.

The suspects then moved to the Central Region to sell the taxi for GHS8,000 to the third suspect.