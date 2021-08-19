Politics has prevented Black Stars from winning a trophy – Asamoah Gyan

He, therefore, noted that a lot of things must change, adding that the bonuses of the team must never be disclosed before a tournament.

“I have been with the national team for years and it is the desire of every player to win the AFCON but the politics among government in power and the citizens has hampered the team’s chances of winning the trophy,” Gyan told Accra-based Asempa FM.

“Why should the winning bonuses of the team be made public before any major tournament?"

The Black Stars have not won any major trophy in almost four decades, with their last AFCON triumph coming in 1982.

Meanwhile, Gyan believes he hasn’t been respected and appreciated enough by Ghanaians despite his achievements.

The 35-year-old said, despite not being respected in Ghana, he is highly revered when he goes to other places.

Gyan was among a select group of African legends who were invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to help with the draw for the 2021 AFCON.

The former Black Stars skipper joined the likes of Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf to conduct Tuesday’s draw in Yaounde, Cameroon.

“I feel very honoured to be part of the legends to run this draw,” Gyan told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

“I was a bit surprised but not too surprised because of the level I have reached in my football career. I’m not respected in Ghana but outside Ghana, I’m highly revered.”

The ex-Sunderland forward holds a series of records, including being Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.