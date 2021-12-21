Porto reportedly pays a witch doctor £150,000 every year to help them win trophies

Aroso’s official role at the club has been designated as ‘doctor' while she is paid £13,000 every month, which amounts to over £150,000 per year.

Porto are one of the biggest teams in Portugal but missed out on the league title last season after finishing second.

The club is said to hold the belief that rivals Benfica used the help of witchcraft to win a league and cup double four years ago.

They, therefore, decided to toe the same line by employing the services of a witch doctor to help them reclaim the title.

The Daily Mail reports that Aroso is a 'clairvoyant' who can read the future and predict match results.

Meanwhile, several fans of Porto have reacted furiously to the report, especially with the club struggling to keep up with Financial Fair Play rules.