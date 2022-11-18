RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘You’ve become wotowoto FC’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria over Portugal defeat

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media have been trolling Nigeria following the Super Eagles’ heavy 4-0 defeat to Portugal.

Both Ghana and Nigeria were involved in international friendlies on Thursday, facing Switzerland and Portugal, respectively.

However, while the Black Stars coasted to a 2-0 victory against the Swiss, their neighbours were consigned to a 4-0 thrashing.

A double from Bruno Fernandes was added to by second-half goals from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario as Portugal humiliated Nigeria.

Following the results of both teams, some Ghanaians took to social to troll their Nigerian counterparts.

It will be recalled that Ghana booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result confirmed the Black Stars’ qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

See some of the reactions after Nigeria’s 4-0 defeat to Portugal:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

