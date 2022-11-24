RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Reactions as 'dubious' Ronaldo penalty gives Portugal 3-2 win against Ghana

Tosin Abayomi

'That was no penalty” - Ghanaian fans furious as Ronaldo's penalty proves to be the difference in 3-2 loss to Portugal.

Portugal recorded a 3-2 victory against the Black Stars of Ghana in a matchday 1 group H 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture played on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The build-up to the match was about Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after he departed Manchester United this week.

Portugal were the dominant team in the first half, holding on to possession but creating little as Ghana were steady in defense.

Ronaldo put the ball in the back of the net but was ruled out due to a foul on Alexander Djiku as both sides went to the halftime break level.

All five goals would come in the second half starting with a penalty for Portugal converted by Ronaldo after he was brought down in the box by Mohammed Salisu.

Ghana responded in the 73rd minute when Andre Ayew converted a deflected cross by Mohammed Kudus.

Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari goals not enough to save Ghana’s blushes against Portugal
Ghanaian boss Otto Addo rang the changes and Portugal went back in front when Joao Felix converted a ball through to him by Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes was the provider of the third for Portugal scored by Rafael Leao in the 80th minute,

Osman Bukari pulled one back for Ghana in the 89th minute to set up a tense finale but Portugal held on to claim three points.

The first goal by Ronaldo is a controversial topic on social media rising to the top of the trends.

Ronaldo made history from the penalty spot becoming the first player to score at five different World Cup tournaments.

However, the foul to give the penalty has been labeled dubious by Ghanaian fans which has brought about negative reactions.

Ronaldo's penalty against Ghana was not checked by VAR
The reactions to the goal by Ghanaians and Africans are that the foul by Salisu on Ronaldo should have been reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for confirmation.

The goal proved to be the difference from Ghana starting their World Cup campaign with a draw rather than a loss.

The penalty was labeled as dubious by some while others attached a racist element to the decision by the referee.

See reactions below

Portugal now takes on Uruguay while Ghana faces off against South Korea with the next group pairings scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2022.

