The Premier League has announced a jampacked post-World Cup schedule that would see games played consecutively between December 26, 2022, and January 5, 2023.
E choke: 30 games in 10 days for Premier League clubs in 'no-break' Xmas schedule
Who plays whom after the World Cup? And how many matches can one team play in one week?
The 10 of 11 days arrangement, follows an over one-month break that would see the league pause for the 2022 FIFA World Cup slated to hold in Qatar between November 20, to December 18.
The season started a week earlier than normal, on August 5, and will go on a break on the weekend of November 12/13, to accommodate the World Cup. Players will then be released for the World Cup on November 14.
On return, seven matches will hold on Boxing Day - 26 December - and to ensure teams have longer between games, no team have been scheduled to play twice within 48 hours.
Monday, 26 December
Brentford v Tottenham (12:30pm)
Crystal Palace v Fulham (3:00pm)
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (3:00pm)
Leicester City v Newcastle United (3:00pm)
Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Liverpool (5:30pm)
Arsenal v West Ham United (8:00pm)
Tuesday, 27 December
Chelsea v Bournemouth (5:30pm)
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (8:00pm)
Wednesday, 28 December
Leeds United v Manchester City (8:00pm)
Thursday, 29 December
No Premier League games, though a full round of English Football League games
Friday, 30 December
West Ham United v Brentford (7:45pm)
Liverpool v Leicester City (8:00pm)
Saturday, 31 December
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United (12:30pm)
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Fulham v Southampton (3:00pm)
Manchester City v Everton (3:00pm)
Newcastle United v Leeds United (3:00pm)
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (5:30pm)
Sunday, 1 January
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (2:00pm)
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (4:30pm)
Monday, 2 January
Brentford v Liverpool (5:30pm)
Tuesday, 3 January
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion (7:45pm)
Leicester City v Fulham (7:45pm)
Arsenal v Newcastle United (8:00pm)
Manchester United v Bournemouth (8:00pm)
Wednesday, 4 January
Southampton v Nottingham Forest (7:30pm)
Leeds United v West Ham United (7:45pm)
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (8:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (8:00pm)
Thursday, 5 January
Chelsea v Manchester City (8:00pm)
