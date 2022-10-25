E choke: 30 games in 10 days for Premier League clubs in 'no-break' Xmas schedule

The 10 of 11 days arrangement, follows an over one-month break that would see the league pause for the 2022 FIFA World Cup slated to hold in Qatar between November 20, to December 18.

The season started a week earlier than normal, on August 5, and will go on a break on the weekend of November 12/13, to accommodate the World Cup. Players will then be released for the World Cup on November 14.

Pulse Nigeria

On return, seven matches will hold on Boxing Day - 26 December - and to ensure teams have longer between games, no team have been scheduled to play twice within 48 hours.

Monday, 26 December

Brentford v Tottenham (12:30pm)

Crystal Palace v Fulham (3:00pm)

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (3:00pm)

Leicester City v Newcastle United (3:00pm)

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Liverpool (5:30pm)

Arsenal v West Ham United (8:00pm)

Tuesday, 27 December

Chelsea v Bournemouth (5:30pm)

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (8:00pm)

Wednesday, 28 December

Leeds United v Manchester City (8:00pm)

Thursday, 29 December

No Premier League games, though a full round of English Football League games

Friday, 30 December

West Ham United v Brentford (7:45pm)

Liverpool v Leicester City (8:00pm)

Saturday, 31 December

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Fulham v Southampton (3:00pm)

Manchester City v Everton (3:00pm)

Newcastle United v Leeds United (3:00pm)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (5:30pm)

Sunday, 1 January

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (2:00pm)

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (4:30pm)

Monday, 2 January

Brentford v Liverpool (5:30pm)

Tuesday, 3 January

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion (7:45pm)

Leicester City v Fulham (7:45pm)

Arsenal v Newcastle United (8:00pm)

Manchester United v Bournemouth (8:00pm)

Wednesday, 4 January

Southampton v Nottingham Forest (7:30pm)

Leeds United v West Ham United (7:45pm)

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (8:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (8:00pm)

Thursday, 5 January