E choke: 30 games in 10 days for Premier League clubs in 'no-break' Xmas schedule

Jidechi Chidiezie

Who plays whom after the World Cup? And how many matches can one team play in one week?

Manchester City

The Premier League has announced a jampacked post-World Cup schedule that would see games played consecutively between December 26, 2022, and January 5, 2023.

The 10 of 11 days arrangement, follows an over one-month break that would see the league pause for the 2022 FIFA World Cup slated to hold in Qatar between November 20, to December 18.

The season started a week earlier than normal, on August 5, and will go on a break on the weekend of November 12/13, to accommodate the World Cup. Players will then be released for the World Cup on November 14.

Despite dropping points at Southampton, Arsenal still lead the Premier League by two points Pulse Nigeria

On return, seven matches will hold on Boxing Day - 26 December - and to ensure teams have longer between games, no team have been scheduled to play twice within 48 hours.

Brentford v Tottenham (12:30pm)

Crystal Palace v Fulham (3:00pm)

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (3:00pm)

Leicester City v Newcastle United (3:00pm)

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Liverpool (5:30pm)

Arsenal v West Ham United (8:00pm)

Chelsea v Bournemouth (5:30pm)

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (8:00pm)

Leeds United v Manchester City (8:00pm)

No Premier League games, though a full round of English Football League games

West Ham United v Brentford (7:45pm)

Liverpool v Leicester City (8:00pm)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Fulham v Southampton (3:00pm)

Manchester City v Everton (3:00pm)

Newcastle United v Leeds United (3:00pm)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (5:30pm)

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (2:00pm)

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (4:30pm)

Brentford v Liverpool (5:30pm)

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion (7:45pm)

Leicester City v Fulham (7:45pm)

Arsenal v Newcastle United (8:00pm)

Manchester United v Bournemouth (8:00pm)

Southampton v Nottingham Forest (7:30pm)

Leeds United v West Ham United (7:45pm)

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (8:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (8:00pm)

Chelsea v Manchester City (8:00pm)

