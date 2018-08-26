Pulse.com.gh logo
'Potato field' pitch probe after Barcelona fury


Spanish football authorities on Sunday said they could punish La Liga outfit Valladolid for the sub-standard condition of their pitch, which cut up badly during their 1-0 defeat by Barcelona the day before.

Lionel Messi on the four-day-old Valladolid pitch, which cut up badly play

Lionel Messi on the four-day-old Valladolid pitch, which cut up badly

(AFP)

Astonishingly the pitch had only been laid four days ahead of the game, during which some sections became detached in pre-fabricated square cuts.

The move to punish the club comes after outspoken Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique criticised both the pitch and the La Liga organisers, claiming the pich was dangerous.

"A disciplinary procedure will be swiftly opened into the condition of this pitch which fails to meet the minimum standards," La Liga said in a statement Sunday.

After the Saturday encounter, Pique said the pitch was a disgrace.

"It's a shame, a big risk of injury to the players. It's not suitable for a football game. It is shameful. I hope the officials will sort it out because it was lamentable."

Barcelona based sports daily Mundo Deportivo described the pitch as "a potato field".

Mauricio Pochettino has adopted a far more positive attitude than Jose Mourinho to frustrations in the transfer market
Football Positive Pochettino gives Mourinho a lesson in crisis management
Spartak Moscow's Dutch midfielder Quincy Promes, pictured October 2017, scored one of the goals that helped steer the 10-time Russian champions to their win over Dynamo
Football Moscow derby win lifts Spartak top
Cristiano Ronaldo made a winning home debut for Juventus in 2-0 victory over Lazio
Football Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan
Ghanaian Players Abroad Franck Acheampong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League