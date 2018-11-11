Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Poulsen shines as Leipzig climb above Bayern into third

Defending champions Bayern Munich dropped down to fourth in the Bundesliga on Sunday as RB Leipzig leap-frogged them into third with a 3-0 home win against Bayer Leverkusen.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Poulsen opened the scoring as Leipzig brushed aside Bayer Leverkusen play

Poulsen opened the scoring as Leipzig brushed aside Bayer Leverkusen

(AFP)

Defending champions Bayern Munich dropped down to fourth in the Bundesliga on Sunday as RB Leipzig leap-frogged them into third with a 3-0 home win against Bayer Leverkusen.

After Bayern lost 3-2 on Saturday at league leaders Borussia Dortmund, who are now seven points ahead of their rivals, Leipzig's victory pushed the Bavarians further down the table.

Denmark forward Yussuf Poulsen shone, scoring twice and playing a part in the second with a deft pass.

Leipzig took the lead when Poulsen opened the scoring by poking the ball over Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky with 27 minutes gone.

The video assistant referee (VAR) took a good look at the replays, with suspicions Leipzig striker Timo Werner was offside, but the goal stood.

Leverkusen had a chance soon after when their 19-year-old winger Kai Havertz fired just over and their head coach Heiko Herrlich introduced Jamaican Leon Bailey for the second half.

Poulsen was also involved in the second goal, flicking a throw-in on to Marcel Sabitzer, who played Lukas Klostermann into the area for the central midfielder to fire home on 68 minutes.

Bailey was denied in the 75th minute when his curling free-kick was palmed away by Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Leipzig punished a terrible pass by Leverkusen's second-half substitute Dominik Kohr, quickly moving the ball to Poulsen who slotted home five minutes from time to seal the win.

On Saturday, Paco Alcacer scored Dortmund's winner as they twice came from behind in a thrilling game to inflict a third defeat on Bayern in six league games, taking just eight points from a possible 21.

Robert Lewandowski scored both of Bayern's goals, but Dortmund captain Marco Reus twice equalised for the hosts, converting a penalty and firing home their second before Alcacer came off the bench to hit the winner.

The result increased the pressure on Bayern head coach Niko Kovac whose side's chances of winning a seventh straight title in his first season in charge suffered another blow.

Lucien Favre's Dortmund remain unbeaten and four points clear of second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, who romped to a 3-1 win over Werder Bremen with Alassane Plea scoring a hat-trick.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Michael Essien watches Chelsea vs Everton game from the stands Michael Essien watches Chelsea vs Everton game from the stands
Hurray! Hearts of Oak turns 107 years today Hurray! Hearts of Oak turns 107 years today
Football: Cape Town coach McCarthy angry despite back-to-back wins Football Cape Town coach McCarthy angry despite back-to-back wins
Football: Barca stunned by Betis to suffer first league home defeat in two years Football Barca stunned by Betis to suffer first league home defeat in two years
Football: Poulsen shines as Leipzig climb above Bayern into third Football Poulsen shines as Leipzig climb above Bayern into third
Football: Pickford heroics leave Chelsea frustrated Football Pickford heroics leave Chelsea frustrated

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Atalanta's Gianluca Mancini (shirt number 23) scores his third goal in three games in his side's 4-1 victory over Inter Milan
Football Inter Milan slip to third after Atalanta collapse, Roma back winning
Mohamed Salah scored his eighth goal of the season as Liverpool went top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Fulham
Football Liverpool go top as Chelsea held by Everton
Gyan ordered by court to remove wife's maiden name in suit
Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba misses Sunday's derby with Manchester City due to injury
Football Pogba ruled out of Manchester derby, Sanchez benched
X
Advertisement