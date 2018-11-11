news

Defending champions Bayern Munich dropped down to fourth in the Bundesliga on Sunday as RB Leipzig leap-frogged them into third with a 3-0 home win against Bayer Leverkusen.

After Bayern lost 3-2 on Saturday at league leaders Borussia Dortmund, who are now seven points ahead of their rivals, Leipzig's victory pushed the Bavarians further down the table.

Denmark forward Yussuf Poulsen shone, scoring twice and playing a part in the second with a deft pass.

Leipzig took the lead when Poulsen opened the scoring by poking the ball over Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky with 27 minutes gone.

The video assistant referee (VAR) took a good look at the replays, with suspicions Leipzig striker Timo Werner was offside, but the goal stood.

Leverkusen had a chance soon after when their 19-year-old winger Kai Havertz fired just over and their head coach Heiko Herrlich introduced Jamaican Leon Bailey for the second half.

Poulsen was also involved in the second goal, flicking a throw-in on to Marcel Sabitzer, who played Lukas Klostermann into the area for the central midfielder to fire home on 68 minutes.

Bailey was denied in the 75th minute when his curling free-kick was palmed away by Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Leipzig punished a terrible pass by Leverkusen's second-half substitute Dominik Kohr, quickly moving the ball to Poulsen who slotted home five minutes from time to seal the win.

On Saturday, Paco Alcacer scored Dortmund's winner as they twice came from behind in a thrilling game to inflict a third defeat on Bayern in six league games, taking just eight points from a possible 21.

Robert Lewandowski scored both of Bayern's goals, but Dortmund captain Marco Reus twice equalised for the hosts, converting a penalty and firing home their second before Alcacer came off the bench to hit the winner.

The result increased the pressure on Bayern head coach Niko Kovac whose side's chances of winning a seventh straight title in his first season in charge suffered another blow.

Lucien Favre's Dortmund remain unbeaten and four points clear of second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, who romped to a 3-1 win over Werder Bremen with Alassane Plea scoring a hat-trick.