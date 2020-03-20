The President of the Republic of Ghana placed a ban on all gatherings last Sunday after recording an increase in Coronavirus cases in the country.

Several events in Ghana from sports to entertainment have been suspended due to the ban on gatherings as one of the means to prevent an outbreak.

ACE Promotions who were scheduled to unveil their new boxers on 17th March also called off their event in respect to the directive by the President of the Republic of Ghana.

In a statement signed by President and CEO Dr Adae Opoku Amoako, their decision follows the directive by President Akufo-Addo to ban all social gathering as a means to overcome the spread of the virus in the country.

The newly signed boxers are Daniel Aduku, Dodzi Kemeh, Holy Dorgbetor and Kofi Manu.

The press conference was also to give a full briefing of IBF Super Welter Weight Africa boxing bout scheduled for April 11.