PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea willing to pay £105m release clause for World Cup star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu

Chelsea are stepping up their attempts to sign Argentine star midfielder from Benfica

Graham Potter is working hard to improve the Chelsea squad in the January window
Enzo Fernandez had a stellar World Cup with Argentina and his stock is on the rise with several top clubs around Europe eager to acquire his services.

Chelsea have communicated their willingness to pay the £105 million release clause to Benfica for Argentine Midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

According to Portuguese outlet, Correio de Manha, Chelsea officials have already informed Benfica of their interest in Fernandez during a meeting involving their president Rui Costa and super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Enzo Fernandez in action for Argentina at the World Cup
The Blues hope to steal a march on their rivals, with Manchester United and Liverpool keen on securing midfielders next summer.

Chelsea lack a real top level midfielder. Jorginho and Ngolo Kante are past their best and are both out of contract next summer. Mateo Kovacic has had his issues with injuries and Connor Gallagher is just not good enough.

Fernandez is one of the most sought-after players after his dazzling displays for Argentina at the World Cup. The 21-year-old scored a beauty against Mexico in the group stages and was a vital cog in a World Cup-winning side.

His performances earned him the Young Player of the Tournament and he looks set to be a household name for years to come.

Enzo Fernandez was a vital part of Argentina's World Cup winning team
Chelsea have made an aggressive start ahead of the January transfer window. They have agreed a £50m deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku next summer and are also in talks to sign Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile for £35m.

