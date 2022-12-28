PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea willing to pay £105m release clause for World Cup star

Chelsea willing to trigger Enzo's Release Clause

Chelsea have communicated their willingness to pay the £105 million release clause to Benfica for Argentine Midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

According to Portuguese outlet, Correio de Manha, Chelsea officials have already informed Benfica of their interest in Fernandez during a meeting involving their president Rui Costa and super-agent Jorge Mendes.

AFP

The Blues hope to steal a march on their rivals, with Manchester United and Liverpool keen on securing midfielders next summer.

Enzo Fernandez could be the perfect signing for Chelsea

Chelsea lack a real top level midfielder. Jorginho and Ngolo Kante are past their best and are both out of contract next summer. Mateo Kovacic has had his issues with injuries and Connor Gallagher is just not good enough.

Fernandez is one of the most sought-after players after his dazzling displays for Argentina at the World Cup. The 21-year-old scored a beauty against Mexico in the group stages and was a vital cog in a World Cup-winning side.

His performances earned him the Young Player of the Tournament and he looks set to be a household name for years to come.

AFP

The bigger picture for Chelsea